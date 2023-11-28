Advertise With Us
UVa running back Perris Jones to be discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville

Perris Jones
Perris Jones(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa senior running back Perris Jones is set to be discharged today (Tuesday, November 28th) from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville where he has been recovering from spine surgery.

Doctors say Jones has made “tremendous progress” and Jones is now healthy enough to travel back home to Virginia to continue his rehab.

Jones suffered a spinal cord injury in Virginia’s football game at Louisville on Thursday, November 9th. He has spent the last two and half weeks in the care of UofL Health. Jones underwent spine surgery at UofL Hospital, and then had physical and occupational therapy at the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

