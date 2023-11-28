Advertise With Us
Tesla looks for future Charlottesville locations

(FILE)
(FILE)(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The developer of The Shops at Stonefield is looking to rezone the shopping center for a potential Tesla sales center.

The request comes from Tesla, Inc. and the office would be at the former Pier One building.

This sale center would only focus on sales.

Tesla is looking into another location is Charlottesville that would be a regional service center.

