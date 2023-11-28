Advertise With Us
Temperatures plunge, then warm

Gusty wind makes it feel like 20s and teens
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bundle up ! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and blustery conditions. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40, but the gusty wind will make it feel much colder. As high pressure builds in, winds will begin to diminish. A gradual warming trend will develop as we go through the week. Our next chance for showers will be Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & blustery, High: around 40

Tonight: Cuddler Alert, clear * frigid, Low: upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

