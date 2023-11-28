Temperatures plunge, then warm
Gusty wind makes it feel like 20s and teens
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bundle up ! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and blustery conditions. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40, but the gusty wind will make it feel much colder. As high pressure builds in, winds will begin to diminish. A gradual warming trend will develop as we go through the week. Our next chance for showers will be Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & blustery, High: around 40
Tonight: Cuddler Alert, clear * frigid, Low: upper teens
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Clouds & sun, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.