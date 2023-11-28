Solar panels power a University of Virginia holiday tradition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the University of Virginia’s biggest traditions, Lighting of the Lawn, is returning the night of Friday, December 1.

How all those lights are powered may surprise you.

Solar panels will be used to light up the entire Rotunda, putting a little bit of holiday magic behind sustainable energy.

“Thousands of people are going to see these lights come one. It’s so cool to have people know that this is solar powered, and this is what solar power can do,” UVA engineering student Audrey Swart said.

Swart and fellow engineering student Nora Wilkerson have a big task.

“Mainly, it’s just turning the lights for 20-30 minutes, making sure it works, making sure nothing goes wrong with our batteries or panels,” Swart said.

They are the experts on how this will all come together.

“These wires allow it to go all the way down to our battery box, which is downstairs in our electrical room. Basically, that is where we will be monitoring the system during the show,” Swart said.

Solar panels have been used since 2017 for the Lighting of the Lawn and this year they are expanding the length of the light show.

“It’s going to run for about 30 minutes,” Wilkerson said.

That’s not a problem at all for the solar panels.

“With our battery capacity, we can power the show five times more than what it requires,” Wilkerson said.

The students say that by using sustainable energy for an event like this, it highlights future possibilities.

“We really want to emphasize how solar power can be utilized in communities. It’s a very viable power source,” Swart said.

Light of the Lawn will take place at 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 1.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.