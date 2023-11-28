Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Small Business Saturday shows turnaround for holiday season

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small Business Saturday is meant to show support to the unique stores and mom-and-pop shops in the hometown communities. Gift & Thrift has a sale every week based on tagged colors and they say they saw great sales on Small Business Saturday.

“I feel that, especially over the last couple of years. People have increasingly sought out thrift options or at least maybe they shopped thrift first cause they might find exactly what they need for a lower price and this year is definitely busier than last year,” Gift & Thrift Executive Director Susan Nelson said.

Daphne & Company in the Valley Mall rebranded from its former name, Upcycle Threads, weeks before Small Business Saturday. The new name was seen as necessary after a year in the mall to alleviate confusion. The owner said the name change brought about an increase in profits.

“For the store, the traffic increased, I would say, three times and so did the sales. More customers were coming in because they thought I had more products this year,” Daphne & Company Owner Dionne Smallwood said.

The business owners say they appreciate people’s willingness to shop local.

“Even the week before Thanksgiving week, we were already seeing an uptick in sales and volume in the number of people coming into the shop,” Nelson said.

Gift & Thrift has pushed to keep pricing on clothing, furniture, and other goods consistent all year long and kept it parallel for one of its biggest shopping.

“We haven’t really had any price hikes across-the-board we sometimes if we have fun items that are just nicer or they’re just worth more we try and sell them for a little bit more,” Nelson said.

Daphne & Company sells clothing and accessories of independent brands and designers for a reasonable cost. Smallwood said she loves the creative reigns she has, no matter how inflation rates rise.

“I like that I can control the prices, and I can also supply what the customers are demanding,” Smallwood said.

Multiple businesses in Rockingham County say Small Business Saturday was a victory.

“The aisles are full of people. We are very busy, sales-wise; sold a lot of items, very pleased with our weekend,” Nelson said.

The success of Small Business Saturday gives business owners confidence for the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

iPhone 15 características
Shenandoah County Sheriff warns parents about new iPhone feature
Schools in the city of Charlottesville were closed for two days after a threat. (Source: NBC12)
CHS interim principal says morale is high at the school
Hanover parents and teachers are fired up after the school board releases a new list of books...
75 more books banned from Hanover County Schools
Dozens of people came together Monday, November 27 to welcome students back to Charlottesville...
Charlottesville High School classes resume