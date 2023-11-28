Advertise With Us
Shenandoah County Sheriff warns parents about new iPhone feature

By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities are warning parents about a new iPhone feature that allows users to automatically receive another iPhone user’s contact information just by placing the phones next to each other.

The feature, called ‘Name Drop’, is automatically enabled with the latest iOS update. Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter is concerned about children and teenagers using it.

”Your name, your photo, your phone number, email addresses; a young person may not have the savvy or the wisdom to know, ‘this is information I want to be sharing right now,” said Carter, “Sometimes, young people are too trusting, and they share information without thinking about who they’re sharing it with.”

Apple says users can turn ‘Name Drop’ off, and contacts won’t be shared unless a user chooses to share their contact card and receive another person’s. Carter remains concerned; he says many parents may be unaware of the option, and kids and teens may not understand why they may want to disable the feature.

