Senator Deeds and Delegate Helmer propose gun control bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lawmakers have begun filing bills for the 2024 General Assembly Session.

One of the proposed bills from Senator Creigh Deeds and Delegate Dan Helmer includes a new state law on assault weapons.

If passed, a class 1 misdemeanor will be given to anyone who imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports, or transfers an assault firearm.

Deeds says he is hopeful to get the bill passed in both the House and Senate.

“Under this bill, we’re not going to take anybody’s gun away. But we are going to reduce the number of firearms that are on the street, and I think that over the long haul that will save lives,” Senator Deeds said.

The bill will include multiple exceptions.

These exceptions include firearms that are:

Antiques

Permanently inoperable

Manually operated by a bolt, pump, level or a slide action

Made before July 2024

