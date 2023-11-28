Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

ReadyKids accepting donations for holiday season

ReadyKids
ReadyKids
By Destini Harris
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the holiday break approaches, a Charlottesville nonprofit needs your help.

ReadyKids wants to make this holiday season a time of bonding without thinking about past trauma.

“We are collecting board games and art supplies for our ReadyKids participants and their families,” Eileen Barber with ReadyKids said, “ReadyKids provides counseling, family support, and early learning opportunities to local kids and families.”

ReadyKids says a number of its participants have experienced neglect and abuse in the past.

Barber says this time of year is a busy season for the nonprofit.

As many people are filled with joy surrounded by family, there are some that struggle with moving on from the past.

“Being able to provide an opportunity for their family to bond and have a family-friendly activity to do together is really important, especially during the holiday season,” Barber says.

The organization says board games and art are ways to include every age in families.

“Critical early childhood time where kids are learning and developing their relationships and art supplies and board games are such a great way for families to bone during this time,” Barber said.

Last year ReadyKids says it reached more than 4,000 families and is hoping for even more this year.

“This drive is going now through December 8. Next Friday, people can donate at our Amazon Wishlist which is on our website. They can donate to The Scrappy Elephant. If they donate a game or activity at The Scrappy Elephant, they’ll get entered into a raffle to win some Scrappy Elephant supplies,” Barber said.

The ReadyKids Amazon Wishlist can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

(FILE)
Giving Tuesday donations fuel local nonprofits
(FILE)
Senator Deeds and Delegate Helmer propose gun control bill
Albemarle County Public School bus (FILE)
Albemarle schools consider schedule change
Harrisonburg Police Department investigating credit card theft incident