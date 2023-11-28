ReadyKids accepting donations for holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the holiday break approaches, a Charlottesville nonprofit needs your help.

ReadyKids wants to make this holiday season a time of bonding without thinking about past trauma.

“We are collecting board games and art supplies for our ReadyKids participants and their families,” Eileen Barber with ReadyKids said, “ReadyKids provides counseling, family support, and early learning opportunities to local kids and families.”

ReadyKids says a number of its participants have experienced neglect and abuse in the past.

Barber says this time of year is a busy season for the nonprofit.

As many people are filled with joy surrounded by family, there are some that struggle with moving on from the past.

“Being able to provide an opportunity for their family to bond and have a family-friendly activity to do together is really important, especially during the holiday season,” Barber says.

The organization says board games and art are ways to include every age in families.

“Critical early childhood time where kids are learning and developing their relationships and art supplies and board games are such a great way for families to bone during this time,” Barber said.

Last year ReadyKids says it reached more than 4,000 families and is hoping for even more this year.

“This drive is going now through December 8. Next Friday, people can donate at our Amazon Wishlist which is on our website. They can donate to The Scrappy Elephant. If they donate a game or activity at The Scrappy Elephant, they’ll get entered into a raffle to win some Scrappy Elephant supplies,” Barber said.

The ReadyKids Amazon Wishlist can be found here.

