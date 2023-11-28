Gusty Winds and Sharply Colder Tuesday - Feel of Winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coldest temperatures of the Autumn season, thus far, here for Tuesday and the midweek. Daytime highs in the 30s to near 40 and gusty northwest winds, will make for wind chills in the 10s and 20s, Tuesday. A frigid start Wednesday morning with lows in the 10s, coldest morning yet. Highs still remain below average for Wednesday afternoon.

The late week and weekend will feature milder conditions. While dry, Thursday, showers set to return for Friday, first day of December. Currently, Saturday is trending largely dry, but another storm is set to bring more rain by Sunday into early next week.



Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and cold. Lows 20s.

Tuesday: Gusty, cold northwest winds. Sunny with highs 32-40. Wind chills 10s and 20s. Lows in the frigid 10s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Rain showers. High near 50. Lows around 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Showers, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.

