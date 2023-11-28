Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Gusty Winds and Sharply Colder Tuesday - Feel of Winter

Frigid Start Wednesday Morning
Gusty Winds and Sharply Colder Tuesday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coldest temperatures of the Autumn season, thus far, here for Tuesday and the midweek. Daytime highs in the 30s to near 40 and gusty northwest winds, will make for wind chills in the 10s and 20s, Tuesday. A frigid start Wednesday morning with lows in the 10s, coldest morning yet. Highs still remain below average for Wednesday afternoon.

The late week and weekend will feature milder conditions. While dry, Thursday, showers set to return for Friday, first day of December. Currently, Saturday is trending largely dry, but another storm is set to bring more rain by Sunday into early next week.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and cold. Lows 20s.

Tuesday: Gusty, cold northwest winds. Sunny with highs 32-40. Wind chills 10s and 20s. Lows in the frigid 10s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Rain showers. High near 50. Lows around 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Showers, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Gusty Winds and Sharply Colder Tuesday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Cold wind chills
Cold winds blow into town
Gusty cold winds
Coldest day of season so far
Cold winds
Coldest temperatures of season so far