Giving Tuesday donations fuel local nonprofits

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Giving Tuesday is one way to give back to the community this holiday season.

Many nonprofits rely on community donations to help serve people in need.

Central Virginia has many types of different local nonprofits, but they all agree that Giving Tuesday is vital for them to continue their services.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to be able to distribute enough food for about a million meals between now and Christmas,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said, “The need is so much great than it was during the pandemic.”

McKee says a donation to BRAFB is a donation to other food pantries.

Charlottesville Community Bikes is another nonprofit that relies on Giving Tuesday donations.

“For us, Giving Tuesday really launched year-end giving, which for us ends up dictating a lot of how we’re about to set goals for how we’ll be able to meet community needs in the following year,” Executive Director Lauren Regal said, “It really benefits the whole community.”

Charlottesville Community Bikes helps people get transportation needs met through biking.

Regal says it’s a small nonprofit, so all the donations go directly to the programs.

“We’ve given away over 1000 bikes to kids, over 300 bikes to teens and adults in need, and then provided multiple free repairs through our mobile bike clinics,” Regal said.

