CHS interim principal says morale is high at the school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was the first day back at Charlottesville High School. Students have been off for more than a week, as the school underwent what the district called a “Reset.”

From the moment they stepped off the bus, things were different for students at CHS. Interim principal Kenny Leatherwood says morale was high – but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“With anything, you have things we need to work on and they’re items that we will be working on to ensure that all the students get what they need as far as support is concerned,” Leatherwood said. “But by and large, I think students had a good day today.”

Amidst fights and unwanted guests entering the building, the major change parents, students, and teachers want to see is school safety.

Leatherwood says an increase in patrols and monitoring is crucial.

“We’re just gonna have to be more proactive in the hallways and to ensure students get to class on time,” Leatherwood commented.

Leatherwood is no stranger to the school district. He has decades of experience, including serving as CHS principal for more than six years. Now, he’s back out of retirement to help.

“I’ve been around a long time,” Leatherwood said. “I think kids are still kids. I made the effort personally to go to every lunch period and go to every table to greet the students, table by table, and that was a good thing.”

New school policies weren’t the only changes at the high school Monday. Before the day started, students were welcomed by community members.

“The problem is that CHS has been having our community problems, their community problems, that have been brought into the schools,” Charlottesville Mayor LLoyd Snook said. ‘It’s going to be a community solution.”

Community leader Wes Bellamy agrees what the school needs is for the community to be present, and there are plenty of ways to do so.

“We’re looking for folks to be able to volunteer to be able to be present within the schools, there is a need for substitute teachers, which again, we’re also pushing for, and more than anything else, just ensure that our young people know that they’re loved,” Bellamy said.

The school is hosting an information and feedback session on more pending and immediate changes at CHS. The session will be at the high school, this Thursday, beginning at 6pm.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.