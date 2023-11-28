Brief cold snap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Northwest winds will usher in the coldest temperatures of the season so far!

High temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s and overnight lows mainly in the 10s by the start of Wednesday.

Still chilly Wednesday and dry through Thursday night.

High temperatures back to near average to start December. However, the weather pattern will be unsettled to start the new month. There will be several chances of rainfall Friday and lasting into the start of next week!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s for the Shenandoah Valley and upper 30s to lower 40s across central Virginia. Northwest winds will cause the wind chill or feels like temperatures to be in the 10s and 20s at times.

Tuesday night: Moonlit sky and frigid. Lows in the 10s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Rain developing. Rain is expected at this time for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall. Highs near 50 degrees. Low 40 degrees.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday and Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

