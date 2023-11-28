Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Ruckersville

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A boil water advisory has been issued homes on the following streets in Ruckersville:

Westwood Drive

Branchland Court

Holly Lane

Knobhill Circle

Greene Lea Drive

Valley Lane

Spring Haven Lane

Fox Ridge Lane

South Ridge Lane

Rustling Oaks Way

Spring Oaks Lane

Wexford Ridge Road

Lillian Drive

Rosslare Court

Cedar Lane

Longford Drive

County Water and Sewer says the measure is precautionary after a water main break that could have introduced E-Coli into the water.

You are urged to boil any water you use.

The problem is expected to be solved within a week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.