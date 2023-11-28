Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Ruckersville
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A boil water advisory has been issued homes on the following streets in Ruckersville:
- Westwood Drive
- Branchland Court
- Holly Lane
- Knobhill Circle
- Greene Lea Drive
- Valley Lane
- Spring Haven Lane
- Fox Ridge Lane
- South Ridge Lane
- Rustling Oaks Way
- Spring Oaks Lane
- Wexford Ridge Road
- Lillian Drive
- Rosslare Court
- Cedar Lane
- Longford Drive
County Water and Sewer says the measure is precautionary after a water main break that could have introduced E-Coli into the water.
You are urged to boil any water you use.
The problem is expected to be solved within a week.
