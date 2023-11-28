Advertise With Us
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Ruckersville

By NBC29
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A boil water advisory has been issued homes on the following streets in Ruckersville:

  • Westwood Drive
  • Branchland Court
  • Holly Lane
  • Knobhill Circle
  • Greene Lea Drive
  • Valley Lane
  • Spring Haven Lane
  • Fox Ridge Lane
  • South Ridge Lane
  • Rustling Oaks Way
  • Spring Oaks Lane
  • Wexford Ridge Road
  • Lillian Drive
  • Rosslare Court
  • Cedar Lane
  • Longford Drive

County Water and Sewer says the measure is precautionary after a water main break that could have introduced E-Coli into the water.

You are urged to boil any water you use.

The problem is expected to be solved within a week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

