Albemarle schools consider schedule change

Albemarle County Public School bus (FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Schools are considering a schedule change for high schoolers, and they want feedback from the students.

Instead of having eight classes a day, with the proposed schedule, students would take seven classes.

ACPS says this extra block of time would give teachers time to meet with students during the day and build better relationships.

“Right now, we want to know if it’s even something that people think would benefit them. Then we’ll move toward what it could look like if we were to determine that’s something a good majority of our school communities are interested in doing,” spokesperson for SCPS Helen Dunn said.

A survey has been sent out to all ACPS students.

