Temperatures tumble, and winds increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The work and school day is getting off to a seasonably cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Meanwhile, as a Arctic cold front advances across the region, temperatures will tumble. Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s and 30s Tuesday. Gradually conditions will warm back to seasonal levels by the end of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & blustery, High: around 40...Low: around 20

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

