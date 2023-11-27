Temperatures tumble, and winds increase
Arctic cold front brings big changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The work and school day is getting off to a seasonably cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Meanwhile, as a Arctic cold front advances across the region, temperatures will tumble. Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s and 30s Tuesday. Gradually conditions will warm back to seasonal levels by the end of the week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50
Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & blustery, High: around 40...Low: around 20
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Periods of rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
