Ray C. Hunt Drive car fire and death update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family members are identifying the man found dead after a car fire early Sunday, November 26 in Charlottesville.

They tell WTVR in Richmond that Chandler Goins was in town for the University of Virginia football game.

Goins was a 2021 graduate from New Kent High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator.

The Goins family is still waiting for answers about the fire.

Right now, University of Virginia Police aren’t releasing any updates on the case.

