Ray C. Hunt Drive car fire and death update

(FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family members are identifying the man found dead after a car fire early Sunday, November 26 in Charlottesville.

They tell WTVR in Richmond that Chandler Goins was in town for the University of Virginia football game.

Goins was a 2021 graduate from New Kent High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator.

The Goins family is still waiting for answers about the fire.

Right now, University of Virginia Police aren’t releasing any updates on the case.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

