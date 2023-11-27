Ray C. Hunt Drive car fire and death update
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family members are identifying the man found dead after a car fire early Sunday, November 26 in Charlottesville.
They tell WTVR in Richmond that Chandler Goins was in town for the University of Virginia football game.
Goins was a 2021 graduate from New Kent High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator.
The Goins family is still waiting for answers about the fire.
Right now, University of Virginia Police aren’t releasing any updates on the case.
