Hundreds flood Richmond streets, protesting in support of Palestine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people marched in Downtown Richmond in support of Palestine. Mid-afternoon on Sunday, people in the local chapter of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) led protesters from Monroe Park, to Capitol Square and back to Monroe Park. Officers and people with vests on bicycles blocked off traffic as protesters walked through the city while holding signs and chanting.

The turnout brought hope to some people at the protest. An organizer with AMP, Zaid Mahdawi, believes they will make a difference.

“We will see a free Palestine in our lifetime,” Mahdawi said.

A protester, who’s been to all of AMP’s protests, explained why he was shocked at the number of people who came out to march.

“I was expecting lower numbers for this one because the weather is so bad,” said one protester, Andrew Hilborn.

Marchers chanted phrases like ‘free, free Palestine’ and ‘end the occupation now.’ Mahdawi explained what that meant.

“The occupation from 1948 until now is what brought about the organization Hamas,” he said.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) defined Hamas as an Islamist militant movement known for its armed resistance to Israel. Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Gaza strip over a month ago that claimed tens of thousands of lives. Sunday’s march in Richmond was partly in response to the current four day cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Zaid Mahdawi explained, “no matter that there is a truce there that they specifically said, they are carrying out more attacks on the gazan people in the name of self defense.”

Hilborn, a protester, expressed one view of what’s happening as a result of the Hamas attack.

“Jewish people getting used as sort of a shield against what’s happening to Palestinians… it’s a shame,” said Andrew Hilborn.

A first time protester said this event was eye opening, humbling and that it gave him a different perspective on life.

“It’s really important to get to know your neighbors and know what they’re dealing with. There are people out here that are suffering, people’s families are suffering,” Fowler said.

Another protest is expected to happen on Friday, December 1st, at the city’s tree-lighting ceremony.

