Holiday spending advice

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spending money around the holidays feels inevitable, but too much can put you in a tight spot when January comes around.

“I’m going to try not to put a lot on my credit card just because, you know, the interest rates are ridiculous. And so I’m trying to pay as much as I can with cash,” shopper Angela Scott said.

Scott says she still wants to spoil her grandkids for Christmas, but is trying to do it in a smart way.

Alexander Urpi with Emergent Financial Services says if you aren’t careful, swiping your card will result in receipts piling up.

He says the biggest advice is to treat your credit card like a debit card: “If the money’s not already in your checking, or you don’t foresee it being there as soon as your next paycheck comes around, then really think about whether you want to spend that,” Urpi said.

