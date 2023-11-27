Advertise With Us
Gearharts Fine Chocolate in busiest time of year

Gearharts Fine Chocolates
By Destini Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re unsure what to get someone for the holidays, a box of chocolate may be the answer.

Gearharts Fine Chocolates right here in Charlottesville has got you covered.

It says this is the busiest time of year, making more than 13,000 pieces of chocolate a day.

“We do tons of corporate gifts for clients. A lot of people will come in with their list of 20 names and get all their holiday shopping done at one time. A big box of chocolates for a family to share for a holiday party, to a lot of small little chocolate boxes and boxes of toffee for stocking stuffers. We have a little something for everybody.”

You can stop in person or order online.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

