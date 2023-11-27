Cold winds blow into town

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Northwest winds will usher in colder temperatures through mid-week!

Gusty winds will cause a wind chill for especially Tuesday.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week.

Remaining dry through Thursday. The last day of the month.

The first few days of December will be unsettled at times. Meaning there will be a couple rain chances. Rain is expected Friday and next Sunday.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny with a brisk northwest wind. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Monday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Gusty, cold northwest winds. Sunny with highs in the mid 30s to 40 degrees. Wind chill making it feel below freezing. Lows in the frigid 10s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Rain showers. High near 50 degrees. Low 40 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

