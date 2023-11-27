A Chilly and Breezy Start to the Week

Advertise With Us
By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting the week on a sunny and breezy note. Monday is cool with daytime highs in the low 50′s. NW winds bring in colder temperatures Tuesday, with daytime highs in the 30′s and 40′s. We’ll see a slow warmup into the week with no concerns regarding rain until Friday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Gradually clearing. Lows in the 30′s.

Monday: Sunday and breezy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Tuesday: Cold and windy. Highs in the 30′s and low 40′s. Lows in the teens to 20.

Wednesday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Friday: Partly sunny with late showers. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Mostly dry. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Few showers. Highs in the mid 50′s.

