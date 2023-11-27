Charlottesville High School classes resume

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people came together Monday, November 27 to welcome students back to Charlottesville High School after several days off.

Community members, city leaders, and many others talked about the importance of coming together to be a positive force for the students.

“Collectively, we want to show a strong sense of unity around how can work together to not only be present within our schools, but be present for each other,” community leader Wes Bellmay said.

Bellmay asked volunteers to come show support to the CHS community.

Charlottesville’s Mayor Snook was one of the many people out greeting students as from what the school called a “reset.”

“We’ve got your back. We’re going to solve this problem together,” Mayor Snook said, “The problem is that CHS has been having our community problems, their community problems, that have been brought into the schools. It’s going to be a community solution.”

Charlottesville High School cancelled classes last week due to fights and other issues.

While the students were out, faculty and staff met with the school board to find solutions.

Charlottesville City School Board Chair, James Bryant says CCS has plans in place, but needs parents to do their part at home as well.

Some parents are doing their part at home and are worried about how their children’s school day will go.

“[I’m] very nervous. Not sure out to think. Just worried. I guess you could say she’s here to learn and she’s terrified,” CHS parent Jessica Wells said, “Moving forward CCS says it’s serious about making sure every family within CCS leaves with a quality education.”

“We have an extensive plan in place. Of course, it will continue to be a work in progress,” Bryant said, “We do have a plan moving forward so that our kids can reconnect with our teachers, reconnect with each other, and engage in learning here at CHS.”

“We’re looking for fold to be able to volunteer to be able to be present within the schools. There is a need for substitute teachers and more than anything else, just ensure that our young people know that they’re loved. They are valued and we’re here for them,” Bellmay said.

