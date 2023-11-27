Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Advisory Board discusses Refugee Assistance Program

Charlottesville City Hall seal
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Advisory Board met Monday, November 27 for its November meeting.

During this meeting two representiatives joined in to give an overview of the Refugee Assistance Program.

All the different programes that refugees can sign up for assistance with food and housing were discussed.

If you want to sit in on a Social Services Advisory Board meeting, they meet every 4th Monday of every month at noon.

