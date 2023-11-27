Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Bags of food provided for families in need

Emergency Food Network
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center will offer support to families in need over the winter break.

This is the third year that Emergency Food Network and CATEC have provided bags of food and cleaning supplies to high school students and families over the holiday break.

“We partner with them in that they identify the need, they tell how much they need, and then we gather nonperishable resources,” Shamim Sission with Emergency Food Network said.

“We appreciate the Emergency Good Network because they see that need and we see that need and together we have an opportunity to provide for our families,” Adriane Butler with CATEC said.

Butler says at school students are provided with breakfast and lunch, but during the winter break some student face food insecurity.

“When students are home for winter break, they may not have those food items that they need at home during that time. This is a great way for us to be able to help and support them during that time,” Butler said.

The Emergency Food Network put together food bags that will help 30 CATEC families during the winter holiday.

For CATEC families that would like to apply for the food drive, the deadline is Thursday, November 30.

The link to apply can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Gearharts Fine Chocolate in busiest time of year
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Charlottesville foundation helping police officers live in city
Charlottesville High School Resumes Classes
Charlottesville High School classes resume
(FILE)
Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail inmates further their education