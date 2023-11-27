Bags of food provided for families in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center will offer support to families in need over the winter break.

This is the third year that Emergency Food Network and CATEC have provided bags of food and cleaning supplies to high school students and families over the holiday break.

“We partner with them in that they identify the need, they tell how much they need, and then we gather nonperishable resources,” Shamim Sission with Emergency Food Network said.

“We appreciate the Emergency Good Network because they see that need and we see that need and together we have an opportunity to provide for our families,” Adriane Butler with CATEC said.

Butler says at school students are provided with breakfast and lunch, but during the winter break some student face food insecurity.

“When students are home for winter break, they may not have those food items that they need at home during that time. This is a great way for us to be able to help and support them during that time,” Butler said.

The Emergency Food Network put together food bags that will help 30 CATEC families during the winter holiday.

For CATEC families that would like to apply for the food drive, the deadline is Thursday, November 30.

