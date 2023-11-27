Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail inmates further their education

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and Piedmont Virginia Community College have teamed up to teach inmates about construction through classes.

The goal of the classes is to help inmates have a better transition when they get out of jail.

“We don’t want them coming back. We’d love to see them, but we’d like to see them on the street and not in that facility. To help them with that, they need to be employable,” Manager Work for Services at PVCC Samuel Northington said.

The introduction class educates around 12 inmates about tools, improve mathematics, and get hands-on learning for free.

“It’s a great reentry class because when they get out, they’ve got the skills. With this under their belt, they can go back over to PVCC and take classes. Because the class is funded, they don’t have to pay for this,” ACRJ Transition Coordinator Lisa Hensley said.

Hensley says classes like these help inmates continue their education right when they get out.

“One of the guys in the class, he’s already planning on going over there and taking [a heavy equipment class,]” Hensley said.

Since the class is so popular, there is now a waitlist for other inmates.

“We provide them with employability skills, that enable them to get a life-changing career. They would start off on the job as a trainee making between $15 and $20 an hour depending on what field they go into. That increases from there and they end up earning college-level wages,” Northington said.

Classes are hoping to be expanded for inmates to include electrical and welding to help them increase their employability when they get out.

