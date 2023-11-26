Virginia Tech beats UVA for Commonwealth Cup 55-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead against Virginia and was never really threatened in a dominating 55-17 win over rival Virginia. It was the Hokies 18th win over the ‘Hoos in the last 19 meetings.

“It didn’t feel like we had the right look in our eye from the time we ran out for the game and that’s on me,” said UVA coach Tony Elliott. “They made the plays consistently, we didn’t. In all three phases we gave away some snaps”.

Tech quarterback Kyron Drones threw three touchdown passes and Bhayshul Tuten scored two touchdowns including one on a 94-yard kickoff return in helping the Hokies improve to 6-6 and become eligible for a bowl game.

Virginia’s Malachi Fields caught two touchdown passes from Anthony Colandrea in the loss. Teammate, Malik Washington had 14 catches for 115 yards breaking the ACC record for catches in a single season.

• Wide receiver Malik Washington caught a career-high 14 passes for 114 yards. It marked his seventh-straight game with 100 yards receiving. He finished the season with 110 receptions, 1,426 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

• Washington broke the ACC single-season records for receptions (110) and receptions per game (9.16) in a season. His 1,426 receiving yards are the fifth-most in a single season in ACC history.

• Washington passed LaJohntay Wester (FAU) for the national lead in receptions.

• Washington is the sixth player in ACC history with 100 receptions in a season, joining Jamison Crowder (Duke), Steve Ishmael (Syracuse), Sammy Watkins (Clemson), Josh Downs (UNC) and Jordan Addison (Pitt).

• The 14 receptions were second-most ever in a game by a UVA player behind Alvin Pearman’s 16-catch performance against Florida State in 2003.

• Washington recorded his 10th 100-yard receiving game of the season, the most by any UVA receiver in a season and career.

• Washington accumulated 1,706 all-purpose yards (1,426 rec. & 273 KR) in 2023, the fifth-most in a single-season in UVA history.

• Washington extended his consecutive games with a reception streak to 37 games.

• Malachi Fields established career highs in receiving touchdowns (2) and receiving yards (89). He finished the season with 58 receptions for 811 yards and five touchdowns. The 58 receptions in 2023 are tied for the 16th most in a season in program history.

• Jonas Sanker made a team-high 10 tackles (8 solo), had one tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the contest. He led UVA in tackles in seven of the 12 games this season. Sanker finished the year with a team-high 107 tackles, the most by a UVA defensive back since Quin Blanding – 137 tackles in 2017.

