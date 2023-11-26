Trending colder soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather system with a few rain showers will pass by near and east of I-95 on this Sunday. Tracking a cold front arriving this evening with little to no rainfall for our region. Turning windy and colder soon.

Northwest winds kick in Monday and Tuesday. Ushering in colder temperatures for especially Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Remaining dry through Thursday.

There’s a chance for a few rain showers to start December.

Saturday looks to be the drier and mildest of the first weekend of the new month.

Rain chances increase next Sunday.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Light south breeze.

Sunday night: A slight chance for a passing sprinkle or light shower in the evening, mainly for the Shenandoah Valley. Little to no measurable rainfall. Clearing overnight and not as cold. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Blustery winds kick in. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s across central Virginia and mid 40s over the Shenandoah Valley.

Tuesday: Sunny with a cold northwest wind. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Feeling colder with the wind chill. Lows in the mid 10s to lower 20s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for afternoon and evening rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Mainly dry at this time and milder. Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

