Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive

By NBC29
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Law enforcement agencies and the Charlottesville Fire Department are investigating a death associated with a vehicle fire.

UVA announced Sunday, November 26, that Charlottesville firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive around 5:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and subsequently extinguished the fire.

CFD is being aided in the investigation by the University of Virginia Police Department and Virginia State Police.

UVA says the deceased is not affiliated with the university.

No other details were given.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the University of Virginia Police Department at (434) 924-7166.

