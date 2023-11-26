Advertise With Us
Hundreds participate in free community walk/run at Foxfield

Community event at Foxfield
Community event at Foxfield(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Families got their steps in at Foxfield in Albemarle County Sunday, November 26, during the 2nd Community Walk.

People were walking or running their choice of a 2-4 mile course around the 170-acre property.

“We’re really trying to do more community events. We want people to enjoy it, we want people to see Foxfield not only a steeplechase racing, but to see it for the community walks and the other events that we have throughout the year here,” Foxfield Marketing & Sales Manager Susan Kreiner said.

Nearly 500 people signed up to participate in the free event.

