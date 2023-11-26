A Dry but Cloudy Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold and sunny Saturday, we’ll see a few pleasant changes. Temperatures for the day will make it to the low 50′s, so slightly warmer. The day also starts with sun and clouds, but a system will bring increased clouds throughout the day and a chance for a few light showers heading into the evening and night with rainfall amounts between .10 to 25″. Conditions dry out and temperatures hold in the low 50′s on Monday before we are set back into the 40′s once again on Tuesday. Tuesday morning through Friday morning will be very cold with overnight lows only making it into the 20′s. Otherwise expect dry skies until next Saturday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the 20′s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and chance for a late shower. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Tuesday: Cold and sunny. Highs in the low 40′s. Lows around 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the mid to upper 20′s.

Thursday & Friday: Cool with sun. Highs in the low to mid 50′s.

Saturday: Few showers. Highs around 60.

