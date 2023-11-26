Advertise With Us
Downtown Mall businesses taking part in window contest

Sign on the Downtown Mall
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friends of Charlottesville Downtown is hosting a Winter Window Competition on the Downtown Mall.

Twenty different businesses decorated their windows for the holiday season.

People walking on the historic mall can vote for their favorite window by scanning the QR codes posted on each one.

”It adds a little bit of festivity to the mall in a different way,” Hannah Keller said. “It has everyone do their own little take on a festive scene, a Christmas scene, just kind of a winter theme, whatever they want to do.”

The contest lasts until the end of November.

The winner will receive a free full-page ad in C-ville Weekly.

