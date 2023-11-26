Christmas trees are ready despite drought and wildfire concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A series of wildfires came near the Shenandoah Valley area during the time of Christmas tree harvest. The drought and fires sparked concerns, but Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees found no major issues.

“I’ve got good news,” said co-owner Michael Weaver, “The trees that we have this year are some of the best trees that we’ve had in the last couple of years. We’re not seeing a negative impact on the trees for this year.”

Christmas tree businesses like Michelle’s stand want to provide high-quality trees. Weaver confirmed it can take ten years for the perfect Christmas tree to grow. The team was determined to start the season with a strong inventory.

“We were setting up the tree stand two of the days that had the heaviest smoke,” said Weaver, “We were wearing masks and we were wondering if we should be outside working all day; the drought certainly affects trees for future years but this year they’re looking great,.”

Christmas trees can last throughout the season with proper care. Weaver said they also have more purposes when recycled after the holidays.

“Wildlife habitat, fish structure in ponds, cutting it up and having a backyard fire when it’s safe to burn —there’s a lot of things you can do other than just waiting for the trash truck to pick it up,” Weaver said.

Christmas Tree farms are available in Harrisonburg, Staunton, and throughout the valley:

Every Soul Acres at 2411 Flook Ln, Keezletown, VA 22832 (Friday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm at 6876 Kieffer Rd, Singers Glen, VA 22850 (Friday-Satuturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Possum Hollow Christmas Tree Farm at 8578 Kiser Rd, Mt Crawford, VA 22841(Monday-Friday: 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 pm; Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Ratliff Tree Farm at 19101 Ratliff Ln, Timberville, VA 22853 (Sunday-Friday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Carter Coffman Tree Farm at 186 Willow Spout Rd, Fort Defiance, VA 24437 (Monday-Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Valley Star Farm at 1104 Springfield Rd, Luray, VA 22835 (Monday-Thursday: 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; Friday-Sundays: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

Mountain View Farm at 2155 Rittenour Rd, Edinburg, VA 22824 (Friday-Sunday: 10 a.m-4:45 p.m.)

Caritas Tree Farm at 309 George Walton Rd, Mt Solon, VA 22843 (Friday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Francisco Farms at 343 Bethel Green Rd, Staunton, VA 24401 (Monday-Friday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Tannehill Farm at 1118 Bear Wallow Flat Rd, West Augusta, VA 24485 (Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.)

