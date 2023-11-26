Charlottesville High School welcoming students back Nov. 27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students are set to return to Charlottesville High School Monday, November 27, after being away from classes for more than a week.

Classes were cancelled Friday, Nov. 17, in connection with too many teachers calling out sick. Students at the high school were given the following Monday and Tuesday off, as well. All city schools were closed Wednesday-through-Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Superintendent Royal Gurley sent out a message of encouragement to CHS families Sunday, Nov. 26. He says all students will start their day at a school-wide assembly, where they will hear from Kenny Leatherwood, the school’s new interim principal.

The superintendent’s message also mentions other changes, including more helpers at CHS, an increase in patrols and monitoring hallways and entrances, as well as updates to the In School Suspension area.

For parents wanting to know more, or give their input, CHS will be holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30.

11-26-2023 Letter from Superintendent Royal Gurley:

Dear CHS Community,

I hope this message finds you well, despite the challenges we’ve faced in recent weeks at CHS. Tomorrow marks a new beginning, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming back our students and staff.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our students, with special pride for all of you who consistently make the choice to uphold our values. However, we recognize that a small number have disrupted the learning environment. For students who are struggling to meet our school-wide expectations, we are providing a combination of discipline and support that will benefit the individual students, the school as a whole, and our community. Thanks also to our teachers, whose commitment to our students created an opportunity for us to have courageous conversations and make meaningful change.

Our community has rallied in an overwhelming response to support CHS, and you’ll witness many volunteers greeting students as they arrive tomorrow morning or serving in other roles at our school.

Aside from volunteering, we all have a part to play as we move forward toward a more positive school culture. Specifically, we are asking parents, guardians, students, staff, and community members to commit to the following:



Let’s remind one another of our own expectations for behavior, along with the schools’ Students’ Rights and Responsibilities

If a student is experiencing conflict with another student, please reach out to a counselor and/or administrator for assistance.



Remember: If you see something, say something. From a potential fight to a broken bathroom door, the quicker school staff is aware of a problem, the faster we can move to a solution.





If a student needs social-emotional or other support, please let their counselor or another trusted school employee know. Remember that we partner with CareSolace to offer free resources to connect students, staff, and families with support.

Let’s focus on facts and solutions. Rumors and constant negativity will not make our school better.



What are we doing specifically as a school to improve structure, routines, and accountability? We hear (and share) your concerns about students in the hallways, about side-door security, and more. Please read below for additional information, and remember that we are hosting an information/feedback meeting on Thursday at 6pm. (Find details and RSVP information at the bottom of this message.)

The past weeks have been tough on teachers, students, and families alike. Moving forward, Interim Principal Kenny Leatherwood, the CHS administration, my colleagues in our central office, and our School Board are working alongside CHS staff to assure that our school is a structured, safe, and welcoming place for learning.

Looking ahead, I am excited to see our students back at CHS tomorrow! Be well.

Sincerely,

Royal Gurley, Superintendent

