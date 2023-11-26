$2K donation helps Lake Monticello firefighters get safety gear

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - The Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Department is using a $2,000 donation to help its members stay safe.

The donation comes from the Lake Monticello Foundation, and is going towards bailout gear for the 74 volunteers at LMVFD.

“I’m proud to say Lake Monticello Fire Department is the only fire department in central Virginia that issues their [sic] members this piece of equipment,” Chief Richard Constantino said. “We try to we strive to be proactive and try and think outside the box before something tragic happens.”

Bailout gear helps firefighters when they escape burning buildings.

“The way a fire burns, we could easily find ourselves trapped above a fire and no way to get down,” the chief said. “So what this device does, it affords the firefighter to come to a window and either tie off to a substantial object, or hook into the window... And they can bring themselves down to at least 40 feet.”

“Lake Monticello and the county around us, the community around us, if we all work together we can make it a better place,” Mike Feazel with the foundation said.

The money from the Lake Monticello Foundations comes as a series of donations it is making around Lake Monticello and Fluvanna County to help with the area’s growth.

