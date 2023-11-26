Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

$2K donation helps Lake Monticello firefighters get safety gear

Lake Monticello sign (FILE)
Lake Monticello sign (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - The Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Department is using a $2,000 donation to help its members stay safe.

The donation comes from the Lake Monticello Foundation, and is going towards bailout gear for the 74 volunteers at LMVFD.

“I’m proud to say Lake Monticello Fire Department is the only fire department in central Virginia that issues their [sic] members this piece of equipment,” Chief Richard Constantino said. “We try to we strive to be proactive and try and think outside the box before something tragic happens.”

Bailout gear helps firefighters when they escape burning buildings.

“The way a fire burns, we could easily find ourselves trapped above a fire and no way to get down,” the chief said. “So what this device does, it affords the firefighter to come to a window and either tie off to a substantial object, or hook into the window... And they can bring themselves down to at least 40 feet.”

“Lake Monticello and the county around us, the community around us, if we all work together we can make it a better place,” Mike Feazel with the foundation said.

The money from the Lake Monticello Foundations comes as a series of donations it is making around Lake Monticello and Fluvanna County to help with the area’s growth.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Sign on the Downtown Mall
Downtown Mall businesses taking part in window contest
Community event at Foxfield
Hundreds participate in free community walk/run at Foxfield
(FILE)
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Families are being welcomed to the Downtown Mall to help get into the holiday spirit.
‘Magic on the Mall’ underway in downtown Charlottesville