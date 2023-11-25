Advertise With Us
Orange County Volunteer Fire Company holding annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Volunteer Fire Company is holding its Christmas Tree Fundraiser.

The fundraiser is one of the biggest for OCVFC, and has become a tradition that has spanned more than 30 years.

“It’s a huge impact for us,” OCVFC President Buckey Yancey said Saturday, November 25.

Trees range from $65 to $180 - depending on size - cash or check only.

Yancey says the annual event greatly helps their Capital Improvement Budget. He says the county does provide them with some financial support, those funds all toward operational costs.

Gregory Davenport and his family arrived early Saturday to search for their perfect tree. He says they’ve been getting their Christmas trees from OCVFC for about two decades.

“If you can afford it, go ahead and pay it, because in the long run it’s helping your community,” Davenport said.

