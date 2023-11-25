Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Meals on Wheels Charlottesville/Albemarle asking people to ‘pack a sack’

Meals on Wheels' Pack A Sack
Meals on Wheels' Pack A Sack(Meals on Wheels)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle is asking people to “Pack A Sack” to help others this holiday season.

You can swing by Meals on Wheels’ location on Rose Hill Drive to grab a bag, and then fill it up with toiletries to bring back to the organization.

Meals on Wheels says it has 100 bags claimed, and it is looking to fill up another 170 by December 15.

“A lot of our clients, they’re alone, and providing them with something that they get to look forward to, something exciting to open, something that lets them know that Meals on Wheels and their community are thinking about them really makes such an impact,” Hailey Peterson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Albemarle County Public Schools
Albemarle seeking feedback on master plan for middle schools
(FILE)
Orange County Volunteer Fire Company holding annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser
Magic on the Mall's Holly Trolley
‘Magic on the Mall’ underway in downtown Charlottesville
There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.
Pet experts encourage getting your dog vaccinated as mystery illness continues to spread