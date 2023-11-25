Meals on Wheels Charlottesville/Albemarle asking people to ‘pack a sack’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle is asking people to “Pack A Sack” to help others this holiday season.

You can swing by Meals on Wheels’ location on Rose Hill Drive to grab a bag, and then fill it up with toiletries to bring back to the organization.

Meals on Wheels says it has 100 bags claimed, and it is looking to fill up another 170 by December 15.

“A lot of our clients, they’re alone, and providing them with something that they get to look forward to, something exciting to open, something that lets them know that Meals on Wheels and their community are thinking about them really makes such an impact,” Hailey Peterson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.