‘Magic on the Mall’ underway in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Families are being welcomed to the Downtown Mall to help get into the holiday spirit.

“The Downtown Mall is really the heart of our community,” Hannah Keller with Friends of Charlottesville Downtown said Saturday, November 25.

The second annual Magic on the Mall series is now underway, with events and activities being offered every weekend until December 23. Friends of Charlottesville Downtown is a nonprofit that hosts this event.

“It is a five-week series of mostly free programming events for families and everyone to enjoy downtown,” Keller said. “Our community is such a diverse and wonderful group of people, so we want to be able to make sure that everyone feels invited and included in these activities.”

One of the most popular attractions being offered is the Holly Trolley. Families lined the mall, hoping to catch a ride.

“The train is going to be here every Saturday and Sunday until December 23,” Keller said.

Other fun activities include the Peppermint Trail, the Best in Snow Windows, and the Elves in Cville Scavenger Hunt.

Santa will also be available on select Saturdays for family photos.

“Santa will be back also on December 16. So free pictures with Santa if you want to put those on your holiday card,” Keller said.

