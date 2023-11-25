Chilly last weekend of November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly northeast breeze today will keep temperatures about ten degrees lower than Friday. Tracking a weak weather system for later Sunday.

Clouds increase Sunday. Most areas will stay dry. There’s only a small chance for a sprinkle or light passing shower Sunday evening. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley. Also, well east there’s a shower chance Sunday. Mostly near and east of I-95.

Dry and cool Monday.

Colder Tuesday and Wednesday. Parts of the region won’t get out of the 30s for highs Tuesday afternoon.

The next best chance for rain will be during the first weekend of next month.

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine with a chilly breeze. You’ll need a coat and cloves if you’re heading to the Virginia Tech and UVA football game. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows mid 20s to 30 degrees.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Sunshine and cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 50s.

Rain chances increase by the weekend. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

