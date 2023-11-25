CHILLS for the After Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. Colder Pattern Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chills for the after-Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend and a colder pattern into next week.

After some early clouds, turning sunny Saturday, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 40s. Skies return mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A storm off the Carolina coast, and a cold front to our west, may trigger a late Sunday night shower.

Some of the coldest air of the Autumn season will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Overall, a largely dry pattern.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Early AM clouds, then turning sunny, chilly temps. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Turning mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Late night shower possible. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Turning mostly sunny, cool and breezy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs low to mid 50s.

