Albemarle seeking feedback on master plan for middle schools

Albemarle County Public Schools
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is looking for public feedback on its Middle School Facilities Master Plan.

ACPS is moving forward with a comprehensive study of all of its middle schools. The goal of creating this 20-year plan is to address overcrowding issues in some schools and to improve renovations in others.

“We want every student and every school to feel that if they walk into their school, they have a school that is on par from a facility and amenity perspective as any other school in the county,” Lisa Walker with ACPS said.

Albemarle County Public Schools is hosting a Gallery Walk for the master plan on Tuesday, November 28, at its Community Lab School.

