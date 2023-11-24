Tandem Friends School community plays annual soccer game

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Tandem Friends School in Albemarle County gave people a chance to work off their Thanksgiving meals.

It hosted its annual John A. Davis Memorial Turkey Bowl Friday, November 24.

The Tandem community says this Turkey Bowl is for current and past families, students, alumni, and more to meet up on the field and play a friendly, unrefereed soccer game.

“I love that this is an event that people want to come to and take a Friday after a holiday to be together across generations in a community playing a game together,” Peter Gaines with TFS said.

“It’s great and I’m actually excited that I get to come here after the holidays,” TFS sixth-grader Levi Lowe said.

“Tandem has always kind of been a close-knit family-like place and it doesn’t seem like we’ve strayed far from that. It seems very much the same,” TFS Class of 2019 Alumni Wyatt Stoneking said.

With community in mind, this event also honors soccer coach John A. Davis, who died in 2016.

“The event carries his name with it,” Gaines said, “Some people come to honor John Davis and some people come to play soccer and be together,” Gaines said.

Gabe Perkinson graduated from Tandem Friends School in 2006 and during his time, Davis was his coach for three years.

“It truly is a community event and all in honor of John Davis, one of the finest high school soccer coaches central Virginia has ever seen. It’s something I look forward to every year,” Perkinson said.

Perkinson has played in the Turkey Bowl for five years and says it’s important for current students to see alumni stay involved on campus.

“My hope for them is that in 10, 20, and 30 years, these kids that are in middle school here will be participating as alums, maybe some will be on faculty or staff here and be part of a lifelong community.”

