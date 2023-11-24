Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Staunton Christmas tree farm expects booming weekend

Francisco Farms in Staunton, VA
Francisco Farms in Staunton, VA(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday traditions are continuing with families loading up their vehicles with their perfect pick of a Christmas tree.

At Francisco Farms in Staunton, they say business will be booming this weekend.

“It seems like in recent years, people have been really eager to get Christmas trees right after Thanksgiving,” Owner and Manager Bill Francisco said.

Dozens of families searched through Francisco Farm looking for their perfect tree to chop down.

“We set aside this day just for the family to come out and do this. I’ve got all my boys with me today. Wife, kids, the whole nine yards,” Jamie Snow said, whose family was buying a tree.

The Snow family lives in western Albemarle but traveled to Staunton to find their tree.

The family says finding a tree this year has not been as easy in previous years.

“Our biggest dilemma this year was finding a Christmas tree because a lot of places, or supply and demand is down for the trees,” Snow said, “It’s hard to find a tree.”

While Virginia has been many droughts this year, Francisco Farms says the dry weather has not affected its inventory.

“Dry weather does not generally affect big trees. It can have a devastating effect on the seedlings,” Francisco said, “Back in ‘02 we had a drought, and I lost all my seedlings, it was so dry. This year, the drought didn’t start until August. I’m hopeful more seedlings will pull through.”

Francisco Farms says it hopes that by selling trees, it will leave lasting memories for families.

“In many ways, you are just selling the tree. You’re selling these people an experience. That’s what a lot of this is about,” Francisco said.

If you are looking for your perfect tree and want to find about more about Francisco Farms, click the link here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville taxes due December 5
Downtown Mall
Small Business Saturday funds local economy
(FILE)
Representative Spanberger requests USPS feedback
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Green Grannies bring awareness to climate change