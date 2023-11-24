Advertise With Us
Small Business Saturday funds local economy

Downtown Mall
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, November 25 is a chance to show your favorite small business some support and love.

“It’s a family jewelry store that’s been around since 1945. Family businesses are important because the money stays local. When you have local sports clubs, nonprofits, churches, synagogues, that’s where the money comes from; local businesses,” Tuel Jewelers owner Mary Deviney said.

Deviney has been in Charlottesville since she was born and says small businesses are what keep the city going.

She says events like Small Business Saturday will hopefully inspire people to try something new.

“It allows the community that’s maybe not been into a small store, maybe they’ve just moved here and they’re used to larger, bigger stores. Now they go, ‘Well, let me check out a small family store,’” Deviney said.

For some businesses it even beats Black Friday.

Owner of DarlingxDashing Boutique, Linnea Revak, says the experience you get when shopping at a small business is unmatched.

“They just provide a different level of connection with their customers. We’re kind of the heartbeat of your local economy, your local neighborhoods,” Revak said.

“When you buy it here, you’re supporting someone’s dreams, someone else’s small business, someone’s adventure. Giving back to someone who maybe is trying to support a family or anything like that right here in our community,” Revak said.

