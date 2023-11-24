Advertise With Us
Representative Spanberger requests USPS feedback

(FILE)
(FILE)(Wikimedia Commons)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are having issues getting your mail, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger wants to hear from you.

She recently relaunched her survey to collect experiences and concerns about the U.S. Postal Service.

Spanberger says when mail is late, people cannot pay bills, receive prescriptions, or fulfill orders.

If you would like to fill out the survey, it can be found here.

