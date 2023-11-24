Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Pet experts encourage getting your dog vaccinated as mystery illness continues to spread

There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.
There are no official cases of the disease in Virginia, but the illness is difficult to diagnose.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Animal experts are urging pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated as a mystery illness is spreading throughout the U.S.

The unknown illness starts with a cough, then dogs show symptoms of nasal discharge and extreme fatigue. Veterinarians say this illness is dangerous because it can lead into other diseases, and has even caused some deaths.

The illness is spreading through social settings, like boarding facilities and dog parks.

The director at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke explained there are no official cases yet in Virginia, but the illness is extremely difficult to diagnose.

”They [veterinarians] don’t even know how much of this is viral and how much is bacterial,” Lisa O’Neill said. “They’ll get it figured out, but until then everybody just needs to be really vigilant in taking care of their animals.”

Angels of Assisi is offering dog vaccinations for $10 for the next month.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Generations of family history span the acres of grape vines at Lu Mil Vineyard. (Source: WECT)
Drought yields better quality grapes for local wineries
File image
Tandem Friends School community plays annual soccer game
Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville taxes due December 5
Francisco Farms in Staunton, VA
Staunton Christmas tree farm expects booming weekend