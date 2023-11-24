Advertise With Us
Increasing Clouds and a Cooler Start to the Weekend

By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The day starts with some sun, but clouds increase with dry frontal passage. Fortunately, that does not include rain, just cooler temperatures. Heading into the weekend, specifically Saturday, grab a jacket, we’ll have daytimes only in the low to mid 40′s with higher elevations in the 30′s, with lows in the 30′s. Temperatures heading into next week fluctuate between the mid 40′s to mid 50′s, with mostly dry conditions through next Friday. Check back for updates.

Today: Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Cold and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Monday: Breezy and sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the m id 20′s.

Tuesday: Cold and sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs around 50.

