Green Grannies bring awareness to climate change

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group called the Green Grannies of Charlottesville is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special project.

“We take familiar songs, change the words, think about what’s happening, what needs to happen in the environment,” Green Grannies Organizer Joanie Freeman said.

“It has made me think about I have four grandchildren. It makes me think about their future and all the children of the world and all their futures,” Green Grannies Archivist Sharon Baiocco said.

She and the other grannies have partnered with Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and the University of Virginia to create the Resilient Together Team.

They are hoping to recruit students to join the effort.

“The students would actually lead the discussion. The park where they provide the information from what is going to happen to Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville in the next few years due to climate change,” Baiocco said.

The effort is creating climate awareness and plans of action.

“We were going to talk about what is forecasted in our climate here in Charlottesville,” Baiocco said, “These students will lead the community in identifying things they can do.”

“This is a project that is bringing out how the residents in Charlottesville and Albemarle become resilient,” Freeman said, “How to learn about what the potential future problems are going to be in this area due to climate change and how the community can be engaged in problem solving and taking actions to prepare for the future.”

The Green Grannies of Charlottesville are looking for more people that are passionate about combating climate change to join its group.

