Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Drought yields better quality grapes for local wineries

Generations of family history span the acres of grape vines at Lu Mil Vineyard. (Source: WECT)
Generations of family history span the acres of grape vines at Lu Mil Vineyard. (Source: WECT)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As colder weather approaches, harvest season for wineries is coming to a close.

Afton Mountain Vineyards says the dry conditions means a lower quantity of fruit, but better quality.

“We had a really wonderful harvest. As far as fruit goes, it’s one of the best we’ve seen in many years. The chemistry was perfect,” Michelle Kimmell with Afton Mountain Vineyards, “In drought years, the berries tend to be smaller. We’re really excited about what will come from that.”

Septenary Winery at Seven Oaks Farm echoed similar remarks.

“We had a really great harvest this year,” Marty Ragusky with Septenary Winery said.

Despite the success on the vines, Septentart Winery says this year was not a record breaker.

“It’s been steady. It hasn’t been gangbuster as seasons past. We’re also looking at how the economy is different now. People are no longer staying at home, they’re traveling,” Ragusky said.

Afton Mountain Vineyard agreed, post-pandemic, things aren’t like they used to be.

“I think people’s attitudes towards wine changed. We find that there’s a change in the fact that people don’t want to do in-person tastings as much,” Kimmell said.

One thing made clear, as each winery faces its unique challenges, they aren’t on their own because they have each other.

“We’re all really working together and succeeding because of our partnerships. It’s nice to have their here locally,” Kimmell said.

Both wineries say although the season is coming to a close, there are still plenty of events to look forward to in December.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

File image
Tandem Friends School community plays annual soccer game
Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville taxes due December 5
Francisco Farms in Staunton, VA
Staunton Christmas tree farm expects booming weekend
Downtown Mall
Small Business Saturday funds local economy