Drought yields better quality grapes for local wineries

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As colder weather approaches, harvest season for wineries is coming to a close.

Afton Mountain Vineyards says the dry conditions means a lower quantity of fruit, but better quality.

“We had a really wonderful harvest. As far as fruit goes, it’s one of the best we’ve seen in many years. The chemistry was perfect,” Michelle Kimmell with Afton Mountain Vineyards, “In drought years, the berries tend to be smaller. We’re really excited about what will come from that.”

Septenary Winery at Seven Oaks Farm echoed similar remarks.

“We had a really great harvest this year,” Marty Ragusky with Septenary Winery said.

Despite the success on the vines, Septentart Winery says this year was not a record breaker.

“It’s been steady. It hasn’t been gangbuster as seasons past. We’re also looking at how the economy is different now. People are no longer staying at home, they’re traveling,” Ragusky said.

Afton Mountain Vineyard agreed, post-pandemic, things aren’t like they used to be.

“I think people’s attitudes towards wine changed. We find that there’s a change in the fact that people don’t want to do in-person tastings as much,” Kimmell said.

One thing made clear, as each winery faces its unique challenges, they aren’t on their own because they have each other.

“We’re all really working together and succeeding because of our partnerships. It’s nice to have their here locally,” Kimmell said.

Both wineries say although the season is coming to a close, there are still plenty of events to look forward to in December.

