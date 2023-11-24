Advertise With Us
Charlottesville taxes due December 5

Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville City Hall(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Once again, it’s time to pay real estate and personal property taxes if you live in the city of Charlottesville.

Charlottesville says payments can be made online, through the mail, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office and to give them a call if you have not received your bill.

“The taxes that are paid to the city help fund all the services the city provides to our community. We did add a free option to pay online if somebody’s paying E-check or ACH, there’s no fee for that,” Charlottesville Treasurer Jason Vandever said.

The due date is December 5.

If you don’t pay on time, you may have a penalty unless you can make arrangements with the Treasurer’s Office for certain circumstances.

