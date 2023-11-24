After Thanksgiving Day - Chills Arrive for the Holiday Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful and pleasant Thanksgiving Day, a chill down arrives for the Holiday weekend. Mostly cloudy and cooler Friday as a dry, cold front approach and moves across the region. This will make for some chilly temperatures for the weekend. Morning lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the 40s Saturday. Skies return mostly cloudy Sunday and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. A storm off the coast, and another cold front to our west, may trigger a late Sunday night shower.

Some of the coldest air of the Autumn season will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Overall, a largely dry pattern.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Saturday: Turning Mostly sunny, chilly temps. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Turning mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Late night shower possible. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Turning partly sunny, cool and breezy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.

